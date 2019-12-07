Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey's comedy, earns Rs 9.10 cr on opening day

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pedkenar, and Ananya Panday's comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which hit the screens on 6 December in the theatres, has had an impressive opening day. Despite releasing along with another biggie, Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, the film was able to mint Rs 9.10 crore on Friday.

The movie has also become Kartik Aaryan's highest opener, followed by Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 6.42 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Rs 92 lakh).

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Despite the movie receiving mixed reviews from critics, trade analysts predict Pati Patni Aur Woh will have a strong opening weekend total.

While many have opined the 1978 original has not quite aged well because of its oft-problematic stance, Kartik argues the remake is upgraded to cater to current sensibilities. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kartik says, "Nobody is a prop in the film. All the characters, male or female, including the two women, are very strong, confident people. It's an entirely different film with the same name and outline. In fact, people will be surprised to watch the film as they won't see an angle coming. The trailer is full of comic stuff to grab eyeballs but the film is much more."

The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha (Sanjeev Kumar), a middle-aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill, and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. His lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno and Abhay Chopra.

