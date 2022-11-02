Ever since he has started acting, Shah Rukh Khan has worked tirelessly in all the mediums. During his time, it was only television and cinema, and he dabbled with both. He has even hinted at his OTT debut with a very promising collaboration with Anurag Kashyap. However, owing to his spate of unsuccessful attempts, he took a break from acting. SRK was last seen in Zero (2018), his last blockbuster was Chennai Express (2013), his last birthday celebrations were subdued. Pathaan teaser changes that and so could 2023. No surprises, thanks to social media phenomenon, the Pathaan teaser was the tease the globe was waiting for and the wait is finally over.

Watch the teaser right here shared by the birthday boy himself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

After some esoteric and rather erratic attempts, Khan returns to the masala genre of hardcore action and style and sass overflowing like wine. He’s built like Hercules, and dripping swagger from every part of the body. We have the stunning Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, ready to kick butts, and John Abraham as the antagonist, with oodles of weight gone and the frown perpetually on the head. We have Salman Khan in a cameo too, who’s likely to storm the space in his avatar of Tiger, joining hands with Pathaan to build the spy universe conceived by Yash Raj Films.

The team of Pathaan, barring Siddharh Anand, who has the biggest grosser of 2019 behind him in War, the principal names are in dire and desperate need for a success. Khan has turgid titles like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, Padukone’s Chhapaak and 83, although sincerely made, failed to find the needed audience, and Abraham is coming from the trauma of Satyameva Jayate 2, Pagalpanti, and Mumbai Saga. Even his Attack tanked at the box-office.

2023 is the most crucial year for Shah Rukh Khan as it not only marks his return but also the first time in 18 years that he’ll see as many as three theatrical releases- Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki. Will he hit the bulls eye, all three times? The eyes await. So far, the teaser suggests Pathaan seems to be worth the wait!

