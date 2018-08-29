Pataakha new song 'Balma' has sisters Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan take potshots at each other

'Balma', the first song from Vishal Bhardwaj's next directorial venture Pataakha, has been released. With this unconventional wedding song, the director-musician takes you to the rustic Indian countryside.

Picturised on Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, who will be marking her Bollywood debut with Pataakha, the song combines the genius of Gulzar with singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan. The singers' distinct voices gives the song a raw and unfiltered vibe which goes well with the characters.

True to the film's theme, the two leading ladies, who play feuding sisters in the movie, take potshots at each other by making fun of their partners.

Everything about 'Balma' is a breath of fresh hair: the leading ladies are dressed in gaudy lehengas which make them look like naive village girls. Nothing about their dance is sophisticated but they do not hold back. From being seconds away to beating each other up when they are supposed to be acting all coy (since it's a pre-wedding celebration), Madan and Malhotra prove these roles were tailor-made for them.

Pataakha also stars Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Namit Das, Abhishek Duhan and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. The film hits theatres on 28 September.

Listen to 'Balma' here.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 10:08 AM