South actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has criticised Kerala’s CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to conduct the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of 500 people amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the state. Taking to Twitter, she said that although the government is doing excellent work in fighting coronavirus and is also doing everything it can for the frontline workers, swearing-in with 500 guests does not fit the bill.

Parvathy, in a series of tweets, urged the government to go for the virtual ceremony instead.

Read her tweets here

There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers & help battle this pandemic is a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

that a crowd of 500 is deemed “not that much” by the @CMOKerala for the swearing in ceremony on 20th. Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

an example by holding a virtual ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please! — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

The LDF has won for the second consecutive term in Kerala and the swearing-in ceremony for the upcoming government is scheduled to be held on 20 May. The event will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The incumbent government had earlier decided to invite 700-800 people for the ceremony. They only backed down when the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association slammed the move. After that, the guest list has been reduced to 500.

Kerala is in lockdown till 23 May. Thiruvananthapuram, where the ceremony will take place is under a stricter "triple lockdown" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The state currently has 3,62,675 active cases while 6,515 people have lost their lives to the virus, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.