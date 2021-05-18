Entertainment

Parvathy condemns Kerala govt's decision to hold swearing-in ceremony with 500 guests

Parvathy, in a series of tweets, urged that the upcoming government should opt for an online swearing-in ceremony and avoid public gathering amid pandemic.

FP Trending May 18, 2021 16:49:02 IST
South actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has criticised Kerala’s CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to conduct the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of 500 people amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the state. Taking to Twitter, she said that although the government is doing excellent work in fighting coronavirus and is also doing everything it can for the frontline workers, swearing-in with 500 guests does not fit the bill.

Parvathy, in a series of tweets, urged the government to go for the virtual ceremony instead.

Read her tweets here

The LDF has won for the second consecutive term in Kerala and the swearing-in ceremony for the upcoming government is scheduled to be held on 20 May. The event will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The incumbent government had earlier decided to invite 700-800 people for the ceremony. They only backed down when the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association slammed the move. After that, the guest list has been reduced to 500.

Kerala is in lockdown till 23 May. Thiruvananthapuram, where the ceremony will take place is under a stricter "triple lockdown" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The state currently has 3,62,675 active cases while 6,515 people have lost their lives to the virus, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated Date: May 18, 2021 16:54:17 IST

