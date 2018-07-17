You are here:

Parul Yadav, co-producer of Queen South remakes announces shooting wrap of European schedule

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,17 2018 10:52:37 IST

Mumbai: Actress Parul Yadav, who has co-produced the remakes of Bollywood hit film Queen in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has announced the wrap-up of the European schedule.

"So happy to finish the European leg...all four #QueenRemakes. The Eiffel is a perfect symbol of how impossibly difficult this project was and how grand it can be. #moviebutterfly #zamzam #parisparis #thatismahalakshmi," Parul tweeted on 16 July.

Except for a single day shoot inside an aircraft in Mumbai, all principal photography on all four films is complete.

"I am not sure if anyone really believed that this could be done, but we pulled it off," said Parul.

The Kannada version, Butterfly, will see Parul as the leading lady while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil film titled Paris Paris. Both Butterfly and Paris Paris are directed by Ramesh Aravind.

The Telugu version titled That is Mahalakshmi, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by Prasanth Varma.

The Malayalam version called Zam Zam with actress Manjima Mohan as the lead is helmed by G Neelakanta Reddy.

The music for all the four films has been given by Amit Trivedi.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 10:57 AM

tags: #butterfly #BuzzPatrol #Paris Paris #Parul Yadav #Queen Remake #Southside #zam zam

