You are here:

Paris Jackson gets temporary restraining order against alleged 23-year-old stalker

The Associated Press

Jul,05 2018 10:21:13 IST

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she says has been stalking her.

Paris Jackson. The Associated Press

Paris Jackson. The Associated Press

The order granted on 3 July in a Los Angeles court says 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens must stay away from Jackson at least until 24 July.

The 20-year-old Jackson says in court documents that she and a bandmate were leaving her recording studio 13 June when Stevens, who she does not know, appeared and said he'd waited for her last week for 15 hours.

Jackson says Stevens refused to leave, said he was "stalking her," mentioned a shotgun and said "by midnight it will all be over."

Then 1 July, Stevens tweeted at Jackson that he was her "soulmate."

No current phone number for Stevens could be found to ask for comment.

Also read: Cops access social media accounts of Rihanna's stalker; say he made repeated attempts to locate her

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 10:21 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Joe Jackson #Michael Jackson #Paris Jackson #stalker

also see

Michael Jackson's father Joe, who was also the creator of Jackson 5, passes away at 89

Michael Jackson's father Joe, who was also the creator of Jackson 5, passes away at 89

Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson in final stages of terminal cancer

Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson in final stages of terminal cancer

First look of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate; 15 years of Jhankaar Beats: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

First look of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate; 15 years of Jhankaar Beats: Social Media Stalkers' Guide