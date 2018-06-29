Cops access social media accounts of Rihanna's stalker; say he made repeated attempts to locate her

The man accused of breaking into singer Rihanna's house has a few new followers on social media as police have finally got hold of him.

According to new legal document, a warrant was issued for cops to gain access to Eduardo Leon's social media accounts as part of his felony stalking case, reports tmz.com.

Leon broke into Rihanna's house, in Los Angeles last month and spent an entire night hanging out, waiting for her to come home. He told cops his plan was to have sex with her, but not use force to make it happen.

Leon was also arrested a few days earlier for allegedly breaking into Rihanna's previous home, believing she still lived there. Police believe gaining access to his social media will prove he was fixated on Rihanna and made repeated efforts to locate her.

The court hearing for this stalking case is on hold until a judge determines if he's mentally fit to stand trial. He's still being held on bail, reports tmz.com.

Rihanna's isn't the only celebrity who has had a history of intrusions from fans into their homes. Previously, Sandra Bullock, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez have filed complaints against their stalkers.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 15:12 PM