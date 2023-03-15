The “OG influencer“, Hilton Hotels heiress Paris Hilton has bared it all about her public and personal life in her new book, ‘Paris: The Memoir‘. Hilton, who had an extravagant lifestyle growing up, gave a direct look behind the curtain of the life she lived. From a series of troubles that she faced as a teenager to being “physically, mentally, and sexually abused”, Hilton recalled many incidents from her teenage days that impacted her life. One such shocking revelation that she made in her memoir was that she was allegedly ‘molested’ by a teacher in school.

Paris Hilton opens up on being a victim of ‘child molestation’ in her teenage days

Recalling her younger days, the actress mentioned a “handsome young” teacher whom she labelled as ‘Mr Abercrombie’ in her book and said that he admitted to having a ‘crush’ on her. She further added that the teacher gave his phone number to her, asking her to keep their communication a secret.

“Mr Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special I was,” a part of the memoir reads.

Later, when she had to relocate to Paris with her parents, the meetings didn’t stop as “Mr Abercrombie secretly visited her” in her parents’ absence. It was during this time when he “pulled her into his arms and kissed her”, Paris wrote in the book. She also shared how she was caught by her parents once when the two were returning home in the teacher’s car.

After that, when her parents took her to France to her grandmother’s place, Hilton threw out any thought of their “unsuitable” relationship from her mind. “It took decades for me to actually speak the word paedophile. Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t go there,” she further wrote.

Notably, Hilton, who admitted to having a tough time in her teenage years, never realised the reasons behind all the things that happened to her back then. It was eventually when she grew up that she confronted the fact that she was actually the “victim.” Her memoir sheds light on many personal elements of her life.

