American model and socialite Paris Hilton recently arrived in India and has already taken fans by surprise who rushed to the airport to catch her glimpse. As the social media celebrity was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, she was welcomed by a sea of fans who wanted to take selfies with her. Pictures of the same have also surfaced on social media where Hilton can be seen in an all black-ensemble as she posed happily for pictures as she came out of the airport. Notably, after Hilton arrived at the Mumbai airport, people present at the spot immediately identified her and mobbed for photos.

Even after being surrounded by fans, Hilton also obliged the media and further struck poses for them.

Pictures and videos of Hilton’s arrival have taken all over the internet and are already viral.

According to media reports, the model is presently in Mumbai for a two-day trip to promote her business. She will engage in promoting her perfume brand, Ruby Rose along with international ‘Spiritual House’ DJ Pierre Ravan.

Talking about her looks, she was seen wearing a black velvet hoodie along with matching track pants which had heart-shaped embroidery all over the sleeves and pants. In addition to that, she also had a hand fan with her, seemingly to beat the humid weather in the city.

Paris Hilton’s perfume business

Notably, an actress and model, Paris Hilton is also recognised for her own line of beauty products, accessories, and handbags. Since 2004, she has been in the beauty business and has also launched several products. Her first perfume named Paris Hilton was launched in 2004 followed by which till now she has launched more than 25 perfumes.

Speaking about her new fragrance, she recently said in a statement, “I am obsessed with my new RUBY RUSH fragrance, it’s my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot.”

