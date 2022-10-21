Taking her fans by surprise, Hollywood star Paris Hilton recently landed in Mumbai, wherein the global icon was welcomed by a sea of her fans. Hotel heiress, businesswoman, and fragrance empress was in India for a two-day trip to launch her new fragrance range. While promoting her new line of fragrances and launching one of them, Paris seems to have channeled complete desi vibes. This is because during her entire trip Paris sported ensembles from local designer Shubhika Sharma, who owns the label Papa Don’t Preach. Donning a varied variety of ethnic sartorial picks, Paris kept the fashion police on their toes as she went full desi. Taking to her official Instagram account, Paris not only gave a shout-out to the local designer but also revealed how she “love wearing and supporting local designers” whenever she is travelling.

While dropping a video montage of all four looks, Paris wrote in the caption, “Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer Papa Don’t Preach By Shubhika styled by Marta Del Rio. Which one should I wear to my Paris Hilton Fragrances Launch today?” In the video, Paris can be seen posing in front of the mirror in four different attires. Beginning with a blue full sleeves mini dress featuring a deep V-neckline and seashell detailing, Paris gave a glance at all the options she received to wear in the event. Next, Paris shared a glimpse of a bright orange heavily beaded sharara style sleeveless jumpsuit, with a plunging neckline. And the other two were beautiful pastel-coloured lehengas. It seems that Paris was in love with the bright orange dress, as it made it to the main event.

Paris Hilton imparts desi vibes as she decks in ethnic attire by Indian designer

Several videos and pictures of the event are making rounds on the internet, wherein Paris can be seen addressing the audience from the stage. In the video, Paris can be heard saying that she feels really proud to be in India and can be seen posing with her newly launched perfume.



Taking to the story of her Instagram account, Paris dropped a close visual of her look, wherein she can be seen pairing her sharara style jumpsuit with sequined netted gloves. The actress accessorised it all with a contrasting green and silver diamond set. Paris completed her look by keeping her hair half open.

For those who don’t know, this marks Paris’ third visit to India. For the first time, the actress visited the country in 2011 and later in 2012 to Goa.

