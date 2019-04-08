You are here:

Parineeti Chopra to release her first single Mujhe Tum Nazar Se; music composed by Amaal Malik

FP Staff

Apr 08, 2019 11:20:06 IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra is known to often dabble with her singing skills as well. Having lent her voice to the Sachin–Jigar composition 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' in the 2017 romantic comedy, Meri Pyaari BinduParineeti garnered positive feedback for her attempt.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the Kesari actress will soon release her first single, an Amaal Malik composition titled 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se'.


A Bhushan Kumar production, the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir. Parineeti is scheduled to shoot for its music video next month. The same report also suggests that the song is a reprisal of Mehdi Hassan’s number of the same name. “Music evolves every day and it’s important to sharpen the song to make it appealing. Pari will be re-dubbing some portions sometime this month, the music video will be shot in May,” Mirror quoted Muntashir as saying.

 

 

 

A male actor will feature in the music video and the search for the artiste has begun.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 11:20:06 IST

