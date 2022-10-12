Parineeti Chopra: Code Name: Tiranga is a current phase of my career, new and improved
Parineeti Chopra says her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga is in line with her last few releases Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, The Girl on the Train and Saina, which saw the actor break the stereotype of a bubbly girl that was associated with her initially in her career.
She describes the current phase of her professional life as ‘Parineeti 2.0’, a new and improved version. The 33-year-old actor said she is grateful to the audience for showering their love on her recent films, a move which was propelled by the need to be honest about her career choices.
This is a new phase in my life, Parineeti 2.0. This film (Code Name: Tiranga) is part of that phase for me, where I have grown. If the last three films hadn’t worked, if they (people) would have rejected those films then I would have understood that they don’t want to see me do this, but they want to, Chopra, who made her debut as a leading lady with 2012’s Ishaqzaade, told.
