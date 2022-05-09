Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was ‘a soldier in the hospital’ after daughter's premature birth.

Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had been desperately waiting for the picture of their daughter ever since the star gave birth to a baby girl through surrogacy in January. On Mother's Day, Bollywood’s 'Desi Girl' treated her followers with a picture of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as the couple brought the baby home after 100 days in the NICU.

Since then the actor’s social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. And what has grabbed everyone’s attention is actor Parineeti Chopra, who called her sister ‘a soldier’.

She wrote that seeing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for the last three months was both hard and inspiring and that her 'Mimi didi', as she calls her, was "a soldier in the hospital". She further said that Chopra and little BD had already taught them so much, without the little one even knowing about it. The Ishaqzaade actor added that now it was time to start spoiling her niece.

Have a look at the post here:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh congratulated the Dostana actor and wrote “Oh PC!”. Anushka Sharma also sent lots of love to the new mom and the little one.

The Quantico star had shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where she could be seen holding her daughter in her arms while Nick Jonas was seen standing next to her and holding the little girl's hand. In the post, the actor announced the homecoming of her baby girl after 100 days in the NICU. She captioned the picture with a long note and wrote that the next chapter of their lives begins now and that their baby is truly a badass.

The global icon will next be seen in the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter, which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. She is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's female road-trip film Jee Le Zaara and the Hollywood production Ending Things.

