Parineeta and Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away 67, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut & other stars pay tribute

The director was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, following a fever.

FP Staff March 24, 2023 12:49:34 IST
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar known for directing films Parineeta, Helicopter Eela, Lafangey Parindey, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani, has passed away at the age of 67. Writer-director Hansal Mehta shared the news of Sarkar’s demise on Friday morning on Twitter and wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.”

The director was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, following a fever. “He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,” his wife told PTI.

He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines, his fever subsided, but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

Many celebs including Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Swanand Kirkire and others expressed their grief on social media.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who got his break with Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani, said in a statement, “Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius. I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production-heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were 100 junior artists on set. An intimidating environment for a first-timer. After my first take, I waited with bated breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, “that was great!”. Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk onto a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace.”

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: March 24, 2023 12:49:34 IST

