Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar known for directing films Parineeta, Helicopter Eela, Lafangey Parindey, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani, has passed away at the age of 67. Writer-director Hansal Mehta shared the news of Sarkar’s demise on Friday morning on Twitter and wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.”

The director was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, following a fever. “He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,” his wife told PTI.

He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines, his fever subsided, but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

Many celebs including Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Swanand Kirkire and others expressed their grief on social media.

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words 🙏🏽 — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) March 24, 2023

Ohh! That’s so shocking!

Rest in peace Dada!!🙏 https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

DADA!!! Why??? I’ll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart ❤️. My prayers with the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/qcka5Kn5cB — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 24, 2023

Sad to know that

well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away .

A great loss to the film Industry .

Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones .

ओम् शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/2RIC2F0w6e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 24, 2023

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who got his break with Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani, said in a statement, “Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius. I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production-heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were 100 junior artists on set. An intimidating environment for a first-timer. After my first take, I waited with bated breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, “that was great!”. Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk onto a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace.”

