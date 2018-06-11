Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3: Been hearing of this for a very long time, but no one has approached me yet

Hera Pheri starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which released in 2000, is one of the most iconic comedies in Bollywood. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was the remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.

A sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006 and was directed by Neeraj Vohra, who had also written the screenplay for the first one. It did not have the same effect on the box-office as its prequel.

Recently, there had been speculations around a third film tentatively titled Hera Pheri 3, which according to a report by Mumbai Mirror will be shot starting from December 2018 to February 2019. On 23 May, filmmaker Indra Kumar had also confirmed the news on Twitter.

This is going to be a fun project with a stellar star cast @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal

Looking forward to #HeraPheri3 😀https://t.co/A1Fp3WZAUO — Indra Kumar (@Indra_kumar_9) May 23, 2018

However, Rawal who plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the film was asked about the third instalment of the franchise in an interview with DNA said, "Pata nahi. Main peedhiyon se padh raha hun par nah mujhe kisine approach kiya hai na abhi tak kuch aaya hai." (Don't know. I have been hearing about this for a very long time, but no one has approached me so far)

He also said that he would want to star in another film, but wanted to see some growth in the character's personalities and story. Rawal added, "Dekhiye jaise Lage Raho Munna Bhai keheneko Munna Bhai MBBS ka sequel thi lekin quantum leap tha. Agar kisi mein dum hai, toh aisi sequel banao." (Like Lage Raho Munna Bhai is Munna Bhai MBBS' sequel but it was a quantum leap. If someone has the guts to make a sequel to Hera Pheri, it should be like this)

Rawal will be seen next as Sunil Dutt in Sanju. He will also be playing the role of National Security advisor Ajit Doval in Uri reports DNA.

