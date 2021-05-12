After NBC, Amazon Studios and Netflix, Neon has criticised HFPA's new diversity and inclusion measures.

Criticising the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (FHPA) for its latest reforms introduced, the studio which backed Oscar-winning Parasite, Neon has said they will boycott the Golden Globes.

"We will not participate in anything related to the HFPA until they reform the organisation to reflect they are living in the 21st century," the studio's spokesperson told Variety.

This month HFPA approved new diversity measures, like including more Black members. The reform also puts restrictions on the gifts that can be received by the HFPA members. The association said they will also hire a chief diversity equity and inclusion officer

However, this proposal has been criticised by many including Golden Globes broadcaster NBC. The network said the awards show will not be given broadcast by them in 2022.

NBC, the broadcast partner of Golden Globes organised by HFPA, in a statement said that it will not broadcast the awards in 2022, writes CNN. The statement further added that NBC understands that "reforms of this magnitude will take time and work."

Before Neon and NBC shared their sentiments, Amazon Studios and Netflix stated that the initiatives were insufficient and decided to boycott the association, according to Deadline.

Actors Scarlett Johannson and Mark Ruffalo have also spoken against the lack of diversity in HFPA. Mark stated that as a recent recipient of the award, he does not feel happy or proud. Several Hollywood publicists have also decided to continue the boycott of HFPA.

HFPA came under the scanner as an investigation in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the association had no Black members and it also raised questions about the benefits received by some members of the association.