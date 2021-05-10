Scarlett Johansson criticised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, saying she has faced “sexist questions and remarks” at press conferences

Scarlett Johansson has joined the growing list of Hollywood heavyweights denouncing the body behind the Golden Globes. The Avengers actor has joined her co-star Mark Ruffalo and several other celebrities, Hollywood publicists, and media organisations to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its reforms to tackle discrimination

According to a report in Deadline, Johansson shared that actors promoting their films are expected to participate in award shows and press conferences. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment,” she said. She added that this is the reason why she has refused to participate in the press conferences of HFPA members for several years.

Stating that HFPA was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein, the actor said she believes it is time to take a step back from HFPA till there are necessary fundamental reforms in the organisation.

The HFPA board members proposed a set of reforms that included adding 20 new members to the association, focusing on Black members. The new plan puts restrictions on the gifts that the association members can receive.

Approved by HFPA members on 6 May, the reforms have been found inadequate by studios, publicists, and actors. Netflix's Ted Sarandos has said that the studio would not participate in the events organised by HFPA until it revamped its organisational goals.

After the reforms were announced, Ruffalo said that it is discouraging to see HFPA resist the reforms that are being asked of them. He insisted that it is time to right the wrongs of the past. Ruffalo added that he cannot feel happy or proud about being a Golden Globe winner.