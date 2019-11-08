You are here:

Paranormal Activity 7: Blumhouse, Paramount Pictures' upcoming film to hit theatres on 19 March, 2021

Paramount Pictures has set the release date for the upcoming instalment of their popular franchise Paranormal Activity, reports The Wrap.

The upcoming film will be the seventh instalment in the series, which will doled out its next film on 19 March, 2021. The report also adds this film will be the first one in the micro-budget horror series since Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension in 2015.

That Paramount was coming on-board the seventh film, was announced in June, with American film producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse.

The films, a compilation of camera footage, are especially known for their shoestring budgets, with the original reportedly having been made on a $15,000 budget. The franchise has always been a money-spinner, and a lucrative option for Paramount, till their last, The Ghost Dimension. The film earned a total of $78 million at the box office, which was a considerable dip from the peak collections standing at $207 million for Paranormal Activity 3, which released in 2011.

After the dismal performance of The Ghost Dimension, the upcoming projects were shelved for quite some time.

The first film is about a young couple who move to a new house in San Diego, and are haunted by a demon. The film, directed by Oren Peli, received an overwhelming response, and was extremely profitable, earning $193 million worldwide.

The previous six films have grossed $400 million in North America, and $890 million worldwide.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 11:26:47 IST