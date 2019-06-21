You are here:

Paranormal Activity 7: New instalment of horror franchise in development at Blumhouse, Paramount Pictures

Paranormal Activity is coming back to haunt you! Paramount Pictures and American film producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse have teamed up for the seventh Paranormal Activity movie.

Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos announced the untitled project on Wednesday during the studio's CineEurope presentation in Barcelona, reported Variety.

Rest of the plot details of the upcoming horror film are being kept under wraps.

The popular franchise was launched in 2007 with Paranormal Activity, a film about a young couple who move to a new house in San Diego and are haunted by a demon. The film, directed by Oren Peli, received an overwhelming response and was extremely profitable earning USD 193 million worldwide.

The previous six films have grossed USD 400 million in North America and USD 890 million worldwide.

The most recent in the series was Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension which released in 2015. It was the lowest grossing flick in the franchise, earning USD 18.3 million domestically and USD 78.9 million worldwide.

After breaking out as a producer of the original film, Blum's name has been associated with all things horror as the filmmaker launched some popular franchises including Insidious, Sinister, Ouija and Purge.

Blum has earned nominations for the Academy Award for best picture for bankrolling Whiplash, Get Out, and BlacKkKlansman.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 11:56:05 IST