Courteney Cox teases return to Scream franchise for upcoming reboot through video on social media
Filming on the new instalment of Scream is set to kick off later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Friends star Courteney Cox is returning for the next iteration of the famed Scream film franchise.
According to Fox News, the 56-year-old actor confirmed that she will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in an Instagram post on Friday (local time).
With the Instagram post, the Bedtime Stories actor posted of the iconic black-and-white mask that has seen many Halloween nights over the course of its four films that began in 1996 and have grossed more than $600 million in the global box office.
"I can't wait to see this face again," noted Cox as she also slated to return for the fifth instalment is Cox's ex-husband David Arquette as Dewey Riley.
Arquette previously said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy."
Fox News reported that Cox has marked her appearance in all of the previous Scream films, released in 1996, 1997, 2000, and 2011 respectively.
Radio Silence, the filmmaking arm behind the reboot told the Deadline, "We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We're absolute mega fans of her work and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!"
Filming on the all-new Scream is set to kick off later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina.
