Paradise PD trailer: Adult animated series follows small town dysfunctional police department

Netflix just dropped a very NSFW first trailer of its forthcoming adult animated police comedy show, Paradise PD. The trailer gives a preview of the raunchy, bordering on offensive, jokes, sexual content, violence, and strong language that the audience should expect from the show. The ten-episode long first season will premiere on 31 August.

Created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, Paradise PD follows a group of small-town cops trying to do their jobs but failing rather miserably at it. The cast also includes a dog who abuses drugs and a racist, geriatric cop on the team.

The show has an impressive voice cast with Tom Kenny (voice of SpongeBob Squarepants) as Chief Randall Crawford, Sarah Chalke (of Scrubs, Rick & Morty) as Gina Jabowski, Dana Snyder voicing the characters of Stanley Hopson and Dusty Marlow, Cedric Yarbrough as Gerald Fitzgerald, David Herman (of Bob's Burgers, Brickleberry) as Kevin Crawford, Kyle Kinane as Bullet the dog and Grey Griffin (of Fairly Odd-Parents) as Mayor Karen Crawford, reported Collider

Netflix also recently shared a trailer of Matt Groening's fantasy show Disenchantment, which is also slated for release in August. This show will be his first project after almost 20 years and also his maiden collaboration with the streaming giant.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 20:11 PM