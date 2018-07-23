Disenchantment trailer: Matt Groening takes digs at the fantasy genre in upcoming series with Netflix

After The Simpsons and Futurama, Matt Groening has come out with a new series set in the Dark Ages - Disenchantment, his first project after almost 20 years and also his maiden collaboration with Netflix. After sharing first look stills and a teaser clip, the official trailer of the 10-episode long animated fantasy show was revealed at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con.

The trailer starts off with Princess Bean (voiced by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson) escaping her wedding, an arranged marriage alliance probably set up by her father. She leaves behind her royal life along with her two sidekicks - Elfo (voiced by Nat Faxon) and her 'personal demon', as described in the official synopsis, Luci (voiced by Eric Andre).

The show looks like another Groening masterpiece where he takes digs at both old and new tropes in the fantasy genre like the idea of a perfect Disney princess and royal weddings. The show even has a Game of Thrones reference where Bean's husband-to-be gets skewered by one of the protruding bits of an Iron Throne replica.

Groening had earlier told The Guardian that Disenchantment was a show about "life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Other artists part of the show's voice cast are John DiMaggio, Billy West, and Tress MacNeille.

Disenchantment will be released on the streaming giant on 17 August.

Watch the trailer here:

