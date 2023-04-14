Prime Video latest series, Jubilee has been receiving high praises not just from the critics and the audiences but also from the film fraternity. Apart from the series being cinematic brilliance, one thing that has got people talking is the soulful music by the maestro Amit Trivedi. Taking the audience back in time, the streaming service has dropped a new song from the series, Nahin Ji Nahin, featuring Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari. The melodious track is beautifully sung by Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan and lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari, the series packs an ensemble cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. Watch Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee streaming now, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) streaming from April 14.

Jubilee is the most striking show in recent times, and what add more colors to the show are the final five episodes; far darker, deeper, and more complex than the first five. The stage has been set, the game is on, but we still don’t know how the players will approach the game, what their motives are; it’s like we know everything and yet we know nothing. Take Madan Kumar for instance; the room is dark, his wife, half asleep, asks him to shut the windows as rains lash the luscious town of Mussoorie. Little she knows a storm will enter her own marital life moments later. Something attracts him about Nilofer and the next moment, we meet him and this ambitious starlet behind closed doors. Everything is fair in love and war, but showbiz too?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.