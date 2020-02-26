Pankaj Tripathi says he agreed to Angrezi Medium cameo due to his sheer admiration for Irrfan Khan

Pankaj Tripathi, who will be next seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, says he agreed for a cameo in the movie because of his sheer admiration for Khan.

Tripathi, in a statement, shares that he has longed to share screen space with Khan and calls himself a 'hard-core follower' of the Karwaan actor, "I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him," Tripathi said.

According to News18, Tripathi will essay the role of Tony, a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and helps Irrfan's character and his on-screen daughter reach the United Kingdom.

Angrezi Medium will see Khan play a simple father who goes to lengths in order to fulfill his daughter Taru's (Radhika Madan) wishes, who wants to pursue her higher studies in the UK. The film charts the journey of Khan's character to the British land in order to ensure that his daughter's dreams turn into reality. Other cast members include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has been shot in Udaipur and the UK.

Tripathi has previously worked with Vijan's productions Stree (2018) and the recent Luka Chuppi.

The film is slated to release on 20 March.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 13:11:58 IST