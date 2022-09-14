The quirky video released today from the show Case Toh Banta Hai gives us a sneak peek of the upcoming episode where celebrity guest Pankaj Tripathi will be facing atrangi ilzaams.

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to raise the level of fun, excitement and curiosity as the famous Kaaleen Bhaiyya from Mirzapur, aka Pankaj Tripathi is summoned in the courtroom of comedy. The quirky video released today from the show Case Toh Banta Hai gives us a sneak peek of the upcoming episode where celebrity guest Pankaj Tripathi will be facing atrangi ilzaams. In the hilarious video, we see Gopal Dutt accusing Pankaj Tripathi as the reason of him not getting married owing to the violence spread by the prolific actor in Gangs Of Wasseypur. “Meri shaadi nahi ho pa rahi kyunki inhone Wasseypur mai itna violence felaya hai. Har single ladki ne ghar ke bahar tatki laga rakhi hai oh purush tu kal bhi maat aana“, said Gopal Dutt while levying the atrangi ilzaam. This weekend will be an entertaining one with a heavy dose of laughter as accusing Kaaleen Bhaiyya will not be easy for Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and the banter between them will be a delight to watch.

Here’s the promo of the episode:

Speaking about the show, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Kaaleen Bhaiyya adalat pohoch gaye hain aur aap atrangi laughter ke bare me chinta mat kijiye, hum karte hain prabandh. It’s a brilliant concept; I have a special liking for concepts that are not mainstream, that’s why I found Case Toh Banta Hai impressive as soon as I heard about it. Ab jaiyye, dekhiye kaise hum in Atrangiyo ko Inke Atranngi Ilzaamo ke Liye Ghumate Hain.”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy .Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, September 16, only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.