'How time flies and little Bitto is now a bride,' wrote Shahid Kapoor for sister Sanah on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah, daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, got married to Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday.

Mayank is the son of veteran actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa.

Shahid took to social media and shared a photo of the two of them standing somewhere near the wedding setup and glaring at the camera with a smile. The actor also posted a heartfelt note for her sister in which he noted how quickly time has flown and that her sister has grown from being a "little bitto" to a bride. He further wished happiness and good energies to Sanah Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa for the beautiful journey they were going to embark upon.

In the picture shared by Shahid on Instagram, we can see Sanah donning a powder blue lehenga with an orange choli, while Shahid is dressed in a black kurta and matching jacket, looking as lovely as ever.

Have a look at his post:

The brother and sister duo previously appeared on the big screen in the 2015 romcom Shaandaar alongside their father Pankaj Kapoor Alia Bhatt.