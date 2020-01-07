You are here:

Panga title track traces Kangana Ranaut's grueling prep to make a comeback in the Indian Kabbadi team

The title track of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming sports drama Panga was released on Tuesday. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film paints a poignant drama of a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game.

Titled as Le Panga, the song features Ranaut's Jaya preparing for her comeback, from morning jogs, to strict exercise regimes to keeping a tab on her diet. Le Panga traces how a little push from her family and loved ones, Jaya scrambles to start again and finds herself in the Indian team again. While Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar & Siddharth Mahadevan lend their voices to the track, Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics of the track. Le Panga is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Check out the song here

Check out some pictures from song launch event at Pune

Panga trailer reveals Ranaut as a railway ticket seller who used to be a national-level kabbadi champion and also served as a captain during her term. Ranaut’s Jaya Nigam is a happy wife and mother, but she yearns to get back to the game. However among her obstacles lies her age (she is 32), and self-doubt.

The film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Panga is scheduled to release on 24 January and will clash with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's dance film Street Dancer 3D.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 18:18:03 IST