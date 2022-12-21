Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to blow her candles today and instead of a grand celebration with music, friends and family she has decided to go Zen and spend time with nature. Quite contrary to the general idea of celebrations, but we are taking notes for this rather enriching celebration.

Tamannaah is going to spend her time in Coimbatore at Isha Yoga Center situated at the foothills of Velliangiri. The actress has had a rather eventful year with multiple releases and much more. This break will help her re-align herself, reconnect to nature and give her a much needed break. As much as it’s important to work, taking a break too is equally important. Tamannaah’s celebration reminds us to take a break and be present in the moment appreciating everything we have.

The actress celebrated her birthday last year with close friends & family. Social media was flooded with celebratory messages, fan art and indeed an amazing day. The actress has had a wonderful career with many memorable projects in Bollywood as well as various Tamil and Telegu films.

Tamannaah has more in store for her fans with exciting releases in 2023. Jee Karda and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 are the ones we are looking forward to and also her upcoming Malayalam film. More details of the same are yet to be revealed. She has become the ‘IT’ girl on the lists of several directors and producers today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.