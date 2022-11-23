Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tillotama Shome on board for new season
A report by Pinkvilla says that considering the theme of the show, it's likely to have a release closest to Valentine's Day.
Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tillotama Shome have come on board for Lust Stories 2. Season one too had a stellar cast, with Kiara Advani shining as a wife yearning for sexual gratification. A report by Pinkvilla says that considering the theme of the show, it’s likely to have a release closest to Valentine’s Day. The news of the cast was broken by them too.
The directors for this season are Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
This year, in August, Kajol turned 48. Her career just turned 30. Her animated avatar may have annoyed her earliest and most frequent co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, whom she then got married to, she knew how to exploit her vivacity judiciously on celluloid. Equal credit must go to the makers that put their money and faith on her. She looks just as stunning when she weeps, one of those handful of performers that knows how to shed those tears with dignity and dazzle even in aching moments. The actress brims with expressiveness, makes the scenes her own, and charms you with her contagious aura.
