Paltan cinematographer Nigam Bomzan sends director JP Dutta legal notice over non-payment of dues

Paltan cinematographer, Nigam Bomzan has filed a legal notice against veteran filmmaker JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta for the non-payment of dues and for not mentioning for his work in the end-credits of the trailer and the songs that have been released so far.

The legal trouble does not bode well for the film's 7 September release.

"Being a fan of Dutta's work, we verbally agreed on the money but didn't sign a formal contract. I shot for 54 days, and the portions make up 80 percent of the film. During that period, I received about 30 percent of my remuneration." Nigam said in a statement.

However, before the third and the final schedule could kick-off, Nigam had to back-out from the film owing to his sister critical health conditions. He further revealed that when he discussed the matter with Dutta and Nidhi, the father-daughter duo supported his decision and replaced him with Shailesh Awasthi.

All went well, until Nigam requested the Paltan team to clear his impending dues and give him credits for his work.

He added, "Nidhi told me that they hadn't received the money from Zee Productions (the co-producers). But she assured me that they would clear the payment soon. After a point, she stopped replying to my messages. I have been trying to reach them since March, but there has been no response. I finally decided to take the legal route. It's sad that I have to fight to get credit for my work."

He further stated that he was fighting the battle not only for himself but also for his assistants, who too are yet to be paid, according to him.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 11:24 AM