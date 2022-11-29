Ever since Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has called Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir files vulgar and something that promotes propaganda, there have been all sorts of reactions floating around on social media. Pallavi Joshi, actor and producer of the said film, has now shared a note on Instagram, defending the film and thanking those who stood by it.

She captioned the post- “Here’s my official statement to Nadav Lapid. Jai Hind.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri also shared a note on Twitter but it was rather cryptic. He wrote- “GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie.”

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Anupam Kher too took to his Twitter account and wrote, “No matter how high the height of the lie is… It is always small in comparison to the truth.”

Darshan Kumar told E Times, “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can’t deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism.” He further added, “So this film is not on vulgarity but on reality.”

At the closing ceremony of IFFI, Nadav spoke about TKF and said, “All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’ inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

