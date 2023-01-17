Pallavi Joshi meets with an accident while shooting for 'The Vaccine War', Vivek Agnihotri shares cryptic note

In the latest development, award-winning actress and wife of filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi met with an accident while shooting for The Vaccine War in Hyderabad. As per media reports, the actress was shooting on the sets when she suffered injuries after a car lost control and accidentally hit her. She luckily didn’t suffer any major injury but received treatment after the shooting. While an official confirmation is yet to be received from the actress or Vivek Agnihotri, the director shared a cryptic tweet hinting towards the development. Notably, after impressing the audiences with his controversial film The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has already started the shooting of his upcoming venture The Vaccine War and is busy with the film’s schedule.

In the meantime, he took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and shared his message of ‘consciousness’. “Life is a game of running on a high speed, heavy traffic, accident prone street of drunk drivers. You have to save yourself. Most become victims of mishaps & never recover. Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination,” he wrote on Twitter.

GM. Life is a game of running on a high speed, heavy traffic, accident prone street of drunk drivers. You have to save yourself. Most become victims of mishaps & never recover. Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination.#CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 17, 2023



It is believed that the actress kept shooting despite being injured and went for treatment only after her work was done.

About The Vaccine War

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Vaccine War revolves around the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the death of millions across the world. The film will be focusing on the selfless work done by the entire medical fraternity toward developing necessary vaccines for the deadly virus.

The film features notable actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. Recently, the makers also roped in Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda for the film.

Gearing for a release by mid-2023, the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.