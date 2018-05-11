You are here:

Dan Stevens joins Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm in Fargo creator Noah Hawley's astronaut film Pale Blue Dot

PTI

May,11 2018 19:01:25 IST

Los Angeles: Dan Stevens is the latest star to join the cast of Natalie Portam-starrer Pale Blue Dot.

The Beauty and the Beast actor will play Portman's husband in the film, which will be directed by Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley from a script by Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dan Steven and Natalie Portman. Image via Twitter

Actor Jon Hamm will essay the role of Portman's fellow astronaut while Atlanta star Zazie Beetz will play an astronaut trainee.

The story, inspired by true events, follows a married astronaut (Portman) who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut (Hamm).

The film will explore the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Portman joined the project after Reese Witherspoon left it due to scheduling conflicts. Witherspoon, however, is still on board the project as a producer along with Bruna Papandrea.

