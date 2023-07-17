If recent reports are to be believed, fashion designer Manish Malhotra could be making his directorial debut with Meena Kumari’s biopic with Kriti Sanon playing the role of the tragedy queen. No confirmation about the same has been made yet. While speaking to Times of India, ‘Pakeezah‘ director Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi spoke about Sanon playing Meena Kumari and said, “She is a good actress but she should avoid the role to keep her reputation intact.”

Recently, Kriti opened up about her journey at a talk show in Indore, where, when asked about what keeps her grounded, she said, “Family and having some real people, real set of friends- whose behaviour towards you doesn’t get affected by the ups and downs of your life. The ones who appreciated you selflessly. The one’s who are genuinely standing for you, to love and support you. That’s it- this is everything. Hence it is very important to have such people in your life. It also keeps me grounded. It is one of the reasons why I am still the that same girl from within that has come from Delhi’s Patpatganj and that part of me has not changed.”

Reflecting on her journey and being called an inspiration, Kriti said, “If as an actor I can make them smile, if I can entertain people.. that’s all. If I can inspire someone who’s thinking if she could become an actor and if she/he has that second thought crossing their mind- I just want to say that if I can do it, then anyone and everyone can do it.”