Kriti Sanon has undoubtedly emerged as a force to reckon with in the Indian film industry. The actress who hails from Delhi, feels she is still the same girl from within, who has come from Delhi’s Patparganj, and part of her has still not changed.

Kriti’s inspiring journey, where she has grown from strength to strength and believed in herself, is such that has made an icon to look upto for the youth. Very few people from her ecosystem can boast of it.

Recently, Kriti opened up about her journey at a talk show in Indore, where, when asked about what keeps her grounded, she said, “Family and having some real people, real set of friends- whose behaviour towards you doesn’t get affected by the ups and downs of your life. The ones who appreciated you selflessly. The one’s who are genuinely standing for you, to love and support you. That’s it- this is everything. Hence it is very important to have such people in your life. It also keeps me grounded. It is one of the reasons why I am still the that same girl from within that has come from Delhi’s Patpatganj and that part of me has not changed.”

Reflecting on her journey and being called an inspiration, Kriti said, “If as an actor I can make them smile, if I can entertain people.. that’s all. If I can inspire someone who’s thinking if she could become an actor and if she/he has that second thought crossing their mind- I just want to say that if I can do it, then anyone and everyone can do it.”

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress will also star in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas. The actress recently wrapped an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, the first look of which was released earlier this month. She will also star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

