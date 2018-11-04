Pahlaj Nihalani to take CBFC to court for delaying certification, ordering multiple cuts for his film Rangeela Raja

Former chairman of Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) plans to take the organisation to court. Nihalani's upcoming film Rangeela Raja was screened before the CBFC just two weeks ahead of its release which reportedly delayed its certification. He has also been asked to make multiple cuts, reports Deccan Chronicle.

"On one hand, they made me wait for so long and allowed Thugs of Hindostan to get a screening before my film, even though I had applied earlier. Now, I think they are taking some kind of revenge against me. They have given me 20 cuts that are nothing short of ridiculous," said Nihalani.

He also added that the scenes ordered to be removed from Rangeela Raja were absurd, but Veere Di Wedding and films with excessive violence have been passed by CBFC. He also said that he will directly approach the court against the censor board without going to the revising committee of the appellate tribunal.

Rangeela Raja will see Govinda in a double role. While one consists of a philandering businessman who spends his time with many women while the other is a deeply pious personality. In a story which seems like an intervention of sorts, the womaniser is asked to change his ways.

