Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra is a young widow trying to carve her identity in this Netflix film

Pagglait, also starring Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav, among others, will release on 26 March on Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait.

The film sees Malhotra essay the role of a widow, struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life - all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang. It is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.

Check out the trailer here

Speaking about the film Bist said in a statement, “The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who's surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together. This film has been made with a lot of passion, love and affection and we hope viewers across the world would relate with this endearing story of Sandhya.”

Producer Monga shares, “Pagglait is rooted in deep family ethos and captures Sandhya's internal journey. I'm in awe of the incredible work of Umesh Bist, Arijit Singh and each actor who has lent depth to their characters in this film. Humbled to have empowering partners in Balaji and Netflix. Pagglait will have at least one family member for everyone to relate with.’’

The film releases on 26 March on Netflix.