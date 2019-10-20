Pagalpanti: New posters of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat unveiled ahead of trailer release

Ahead of its trailer release, the makers of Pagalpanti have revealed new posters of the film. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee who is known for popular ensemble comedies like No Entry, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng, among others is helming the project.

John Abraham is leading the cast and will be portraying a character named Raj Kishore. He took to Twitter to share the posters. While one poster sees him donning chef avatar, other features Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Abraham held captive by Anil Kapoor.

The trailer of the film will drop on 22 October.

Check out the new posters here

Inki daal mein hamesha kuch kaala hota hai 😜

Their #PagalpantiMoments are crazy, what’s yours? pic.twitter.com/11FAcN6QUG — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 20, 2019

The makers also launched character posters of Anil Kapoor as WIFI Bhai, Arshad Warsi as Junky, Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D'cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, Urvashi Rautela as Kavya, Saurabh Shukla as Raja Sahab, and John Abraham as Raj Kishore from the film.

In an interview to Firstpost, Bazmee opened up on his career as a comedy writer and how difficult it is to sustain it. He said, “It takes a lot of effort to make a comedy. I have written dramas, love stories, thrillers (over 60 films) and directed 15 films but aaj bhi jab mujhe log bolte hain ki comedy likhni hai to mere haath pair phoolne lagte hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo mindless cheezein dikhayi deti hain uske peeche bahut mind apply karna padta hai (Even today when people ask me to write comedy, I get scared. In my opinion, even the mindless stuff you see on screen needs to be created carefully).”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.

Pagalpanti is slated to hit theatres on 22 November.

