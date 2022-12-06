Nivin Pauly never fails to surprise me. Even if the screenplay finally lets him down, as it has in Padavettu now streaming on Netflix, Nivin never disappoints. Looking burly and bristling with an unspoken rage, Nivin plays Ravi, a wastrel in rural Kerala where an uprising is waiting to happen.

Nobody knows when. It takes time. In real life and in this slow-burn political thriller where the stakes are not just high but also easy to define, though difficult to deal with.

Nivin’s transformation from a good-for-nothing to a political animal is quite astounding. He moves through the plot like a untamed animal in a thick forest. You never know which way it will go. The initial scenes showing Nivin Pauly’s Ravi bickering with his plucky aunt Pushpa (Remya Suresh) are so vitally vibrant, they are like precursors to the storm to come when villagers rise in protest against local politicians who want to take away their land in exchange of some money.

It is familiar ground which Pauly and his director Liju Krishna tread with confident strides. The battle of the peasantry for the right to their land is nothing new. It has been fought in Indian cinema from the time of Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zameen. Paduvettu shows how far that battle between the haves and the have-nots has come. And yet, as the French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously said, the more things change the more they remain the same.

Paduvettu breaks through the status quo with a momentum that suggests a movement, although there isn’t enough fuel in the rhetorics that spill out of Ravi in the climax. His words are rabblerousing, passionate and redolent of a revolutionary spirit.

Lamentably, the narrative derails from its original purpose, to address issues such as the right to franchise and a woman’s right to remarry after divorce. There is a very silent Amitabh-Jaya Sholay kind of romance between Ravi and the divorcee Shyma (Aditi Balan) which gets derailed by politics.

The entire political manoeuvring of welfare schemes for the underprivileged is well handled by the writer-director Liju Krishna when Ravi and his aunt’s dilapidated home is renovated by the local politicians. This act of kindness doesn’t come without its price. Ravi is branded the ‘purchasable layabout.He takes the insults lying down even if it means losing the respect of the woman he loves.

What I missed was Ravi’s cue to renovate his ethics and priorities. It happens without warning. Punctuations are seriously amiss in this tale of selfrealization set against the backdrop if a village where their seems to be no sense of purpose.

Powerful performances , not only from Nivin Pauly who expresses rage without shrillness and whose silences always speak louder than his words, but also from Shammi Thilakan and Shine Tom Chacko, furnish the febrile fable of Kane and Abel with strong sense of purpose. Also watch out for the explosive actor who plays Manoj(Manoj Omen), a firebrand who at first opposes Ravi and then becomes part of the movement.

Padavettu is a refreshing radical take on the farmer’s right to his land. But it lacks the grace and rhythm of Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zameen or Shyam Benegal’s Ankur. It could have gone so much further. But the writer-director keeps the revolutionary spirit live not for posterity but ….well… someone has to do the dirty job.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

