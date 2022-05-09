After spending 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is now home.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mother's Day celebrations were extra special this year as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas came home from the hospital. Chopra shared the first photo of the newborn with a long message, stating that her daughter had been born premature and had to be kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for 100 days.

She wrote that this Mother's Day she and Nick Jonas could not help but reflect on the last few months and the rollercoaster they have been on. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the post mentioned. The Sky Is Pink actor added how every family's journey was unique and required a certain level of faith, and while the past few months were challenging, what became abundantly clear in retrospect was how "precious and perfect" every moment was. Chopra further expressed that she and her husband were overjoyed as their little girl came home. The actor thanked every doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who had been there at every step of the way with them. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass", Chopra wrote. She wished a happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in her life, as well as those out there in the world. Thanking Nick Jonas, for making her a mother she expressed her excitement about embarking on this journey with him. Nick Jonas also shared the same image on his social media account and wishes Chopra on Mother's Day with almost the same caption. The singer also thanked Chopra for inspiring him and taking on this new role with such ease and steadiness. Jonas added that he was grateful for being on this journey with her. He further complimented his wife, stating that she was already an incredible mother. View the post here:

The couple had welcomed a baby girl in January via a surrogate. Though they had officially not revealed the newborn's name, media reports had stated that the name on her birth certificate was Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name is a tribute to the couple’s mothers.

