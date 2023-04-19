The 95th Academy Awards has wrapped up, leaving behind a trail of starry memories for cinema-goers across the world. From TikTok-era ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ winning an Oscar for Best Picture, besides six other awards to celebrities from around the world coming under the same roof, to show off their best ensemble at the event, the Oscars indeed was a starry affair! The event also marked several fun and memorable moments, that will continue to be remembered in the Academy’s history. Speaking of which, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel who made his best efforts to keep the audience entertained, was also seen dishing out some interesting questions to the guests.

From Malala Yousafzai to Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, and of course the special appearance of the Cocaine Bear, Kimmel came down from the stage and posed some really “irrelevant” questions sent in by fans and audiences for their favourite celebrities.

Jimmy Kimmel’s questions for celebrities at the Oscars

Beginning with Malala, Kimmel congratulated her for her film’s nomination at the Academy Awards and then went on to ask, “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Unamused by the same, Malala simply responded by saying that she “only talks about peace.”