Oscars throwback: Jimmy Kimmel's 'hilarious' questions to Malala, Colin Farrell with Cocaine Bear's special appearance
The 95th Academy Awards has wrapped up, leaving behind a trail of starry memories for cinema-goers across the world. From TikTok-era ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ winning an Oscar for Best Picture, besides six other awards to celebrities from around the world coming under the same roof, to show off their best ensemble at the event, the Oscars indeed was a starry affair! The event also marked several fun and memorable moments, that will continue to be remembered in the Academy’s history. Speaking of which, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel who made his best efforts to keep the audience entertained, was also seen dishing out some interesting questions to the guests.
From Malala Yousafzai to Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, and of course the special appearance of the Cocaine Bear, Kimmel came down from the stage and posed some really “irrelevant” questions sent in by fans and audiences for their favourite celebrities.
Jimmy Kimmel’s questions for celebrities at the Oscars
Beginning with Malala, Kimmel congratulated her for her film’s nomination at the Academy Awards and then went on to ask, “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”
Unamused by the same, Malala simply responded by saying that she “only talks about peace.”
Moving forward, the host lauded the Nobel laureate and went on to Colin Farrell. Making a light-hearted joke at Farrell’s role in the 2022 film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, he mentioned the fan question that states, “I loved your performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. But what were you saying in the movie?”
To this, the actor gave a hilarious response and asked the fan to check the SNL for getting an idea.
He eventually went up to Jessica Chastain and asked if it was difficult for her to shoot the film ‘The Martian’ because her “co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine.” The actress while laughing over the same said that she didn’t really have many scenes with Damon.
Kimmel further added a bit of more humour quotient by quipping that the “makers made Damon have peanut butter on sets to make it look like he’s talking.”
Watch the video here:
The 95th Academy Awards was held on 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
