The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons leads with 12 nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nods and West Side Story with nods in 7 categories.

Celebrating some of the world’s most impactful work in films, writers, directors and actors, this year Oscar ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on 27 March, Sunday.

As reported by Denver Post, the 2022 Oscars will be broadcast live at 8 pm ET/ 5pm PT on ABC on 27 March. The ceremony will also be available to stream on ABC’s website or can be viewed via the ABC app using one’s TV provider account information. The Academy Awards ceremony can also be seen via HULU Live TV or YouTube TV with a subscription. Other streaming options such as TV Now and FuboTV will also broadcast the Oscar ceremony.

When will it broadcast in India?

For the Indian audience, the show will be live in the morning of 28 March, at 5.30 am IST. Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World usually broadcast the Academy Awards in India every year.

The 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes while stars who are expected to present the awards on Oscar night include Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Rami Malek, Mila Kunis, Halle Bailey, Naomi Scott and Jamie Lee Curtis among others.

Who secured the most nominations this year?

Some notable and significant nominations for this year include Troy Kotsur, who is the first deaf actor to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for the film CODA. Denzel Washington’s nomination for The Tragedy of Macbeth marks his 10th Oscar nod, the most for any Black actor while Jane Champion becomes the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. Kristen Stewart’s nomination for Spencer and Andrew Garfield’s nod for Tick, Tick… Boom! are also something to watch out for.

Read on to know some of 2022 Oscar nominations according to the category:

Best Picture

Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, CODA, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Will Smith in King Richard, Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Directing

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car, Jane Campion for The Power of The Dog, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

