Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic, Dune won multiple trophies at the Academy Awards 2022. Among them was the Best Visual Effects Oscar. One of the companies behind the film’s VFX is London-based visual effects and animation company DNEG, whose CEO is Indian-origin Namit Malhotra. He is the son of Bollywood film producer Naresh Malhotra and grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra.

In a conversation with news18 over the phone, Malhotra said, “It’s a great feeling. It’s the first James Bond movie to get a nomination in this particular category in many, many years. Dune, on the other hand, is the new benchmark of visual effects in storytelling.”

Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated sci-fi classic novel of the same name. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem were part of the movie. DNEG is also known for movies and TV shows like The Dark Knight Rises, Sherlock Holmes, Dunkirk, Altered Carbon, Chernobyl, Last Night In Soho, Foundation, among others.

