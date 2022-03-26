Wondering where the Best Picture Oscar nominees of this year are streaming in India? We got you covered. Check out the details here.

The 94th Academy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, 27 March. As the buzz around the Oscars 2022 grows with each passing day, several film enthusiasts are looking for ways to stream the Best Picture nominations and pick their favourite.

If you are looking frantically for a guide for where to watch this year’s Oscars Best Picture nominations, we have got you covered. Here is where you can stream this year's nominated movies:

Dune

The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi adventure drama, based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, has been nominated for 10 Oscars this year, including Best Cinematography, Visual Effects and Original Score. Timothée Chalamet of Call Me By Your Name fame plays the protagonist Paul Atreides. Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard also star in the film.

Where to watch: YouTube

Don’t Look Up

The Leonard DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer won much praise for tackling the issue of climate change. The Adam McKay-directed apocalyptic comedy has also been nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Score.

Where to stream: Netflix.

The Power Of The Dog

The film has been nominated for 12 awards in total, including Best Director for Jane Campion and Best Actor (Male) for Benedict Cumberbatch. The Sherlock star plays a rough and malevolent Montana rancher who meets his match in his brother’s wife and son in this Western psychological drama.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Coda



The film earned Apple its first nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Coda stars Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi, a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who is the only hearing member in her family. When she discovers her talent for singing, Ruby must choose between her duty towards her family and her dreams.

Where to watch: AppleTV+.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s remake of the hit 1961 classic of the same name won rave reviews from critics. The film has garnered seven nominations, including Best Director for Spielberg.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Drive My Car

The Japanese road-trip movie by Ryusuke Hamagachi is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. The film sees an actor (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) confront his past while on a trip to a theatre festival. Amidst all the upheaval in his life, he befriends his chauffeur Misaki (Toko Miura).

Where to watch: On MUBI from 1 April

King Richard





Will Smith portrays the role of Richard Williams, the father of superstar tennis duo Venus and Serena Williams and follows his efforts to mould them into the great players they are today. The movie is set to release in India on 25 March.

Where to watch: In cinemas this Friday.

