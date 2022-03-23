The ceremony’s producers, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, unveiled the list of performers, which also includes Reba McEntire and Sebastin Yatra, on Tuesday night. Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish will be performing their songs which have been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 94th Academy Awards. Global superstar Beyonce will perform the original track Be Alive from Will Smith-starrer biographical movie ‘King Richard’. Eilish and her musician brother FINNEAS will perform their Bond movie song ‘No Time To Die’. McEntire's ‘Somehow You Dofrom "Four Good Days" and Yatra's ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from ‘Encanto’ will also be performed during the ceremony.

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison’s ‘Down to Joy’ from Kenneth Branagh-directed ‘Belfast’ is also nominated in the category but he will not be performing in the ceremony. Morrison had been invited to perform, but will not be able to attend due to his tour schedule, the organisers said. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Filmmaker Jane Campion’s Western ‘The Power of the Dog’, a psychological drama set in the director’s native New Zealand, is leading this year’s Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel ‘Dune’ closely following. (PTI)

