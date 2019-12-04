You are here:

Oscars 2020: The Irishman, Avengers: Endgame, Ad Astra, among contenders for visual effects award

Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman, Marvel films Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are among the 20 films that will compete in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Scorsese had sparked a debate during the promotions of The Irishman by equating Marvel movies to a theme park experience. Veteran filmmakers like Ken Loach and Francis Ford Coppola had spoken along similar lines.

His film, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has used the de-aging technology to reverse the years of its lead stars something that director Ang Lee also experimented with his Gemini Man.

The Will Smith-starrer is also in the list along with the Guy Ritchie-directed live-action remake of Disney fantasy drama, Aladdin.

Here is the Academy's announcement

#Oscars news: 20 contenders advance in Visual Effects category https://t.co/HHhFFBeSi7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 3, 2019

Brad Pitt-fronted space drama Ad Astra, Cats, Dumbo, Ford v Ferrari, The Aeronauts, Alita: Battle Angel, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Lion King, Men in Black: International, Midway, 1917, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Terminator: Dark Fate complete the list.

The Academy's Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration.

The committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting later this month.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on 13 January, 2020.

The Oscars will take place on 9 February, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 13:07:10 IST