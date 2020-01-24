Oscars 2020 — Elton John, Idina Menzel among performers; Academy to have its first female orchestra conductor

The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live at next month’s Academy Awards.

Producers said Thursday that best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will perform during the 9 February ceremony.

Erivo will sing 'Stand Up' from Harriet. John will perform '(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman. Newman will sing 'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4.

Menzel will be joined by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform 'Into The Unknown' from Frozen II. Chrissy Metz will sing 'I’m Standing With You' from Breakthrough.

The ceremony will also feature a guest appearance by Questlove.

Check out the announcement

This time, the ceremony will also have its first woman orchestra conductor. Irish-born composer-conductor Eímear Noone will conduct portions from the five nominated scores during the ceremony, the Academy announced. Variety quotes Noone as saying, "The wonderful producers at the Oscars decided that they would like to finally see a female presence on the podium after all these years.” Oscar musical director Rickey Minor is expected to conduct the remaining show, as he did during his initial Oscar gig last year. Details about Noone's performance have not been revealed. It is also not known whether the five themes that she is scheduled to perform will be presented as a medley or separately.

Eímear Noone thanked the Academy on social media for inviting her to perform.

Check out the tweet

Thanks to visionary producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor @TheAcademy and the incredible Rickey Minor, genius music director for the Oscars for inviting me to perform at the Oscars 2020! https://t.co/xh3VzoS0z7 pic.twitter.com/TAowbcYHGy — Eimear Noone (@eimearnoone) January 23, 2020

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 10:03:23 IST