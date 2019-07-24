Harriet trailer: Cynthia Erivo plays abolitionist icon, wages war against slavery in forthcoming biopic

The life of abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman has become the subject of Kasi Lemmons' biographical drama, Harriet — the trailer for which was dropped by Focus Features. The film captures Harriet as she escapes the clutches of slavery to eventually become the liberator of hundreds of other slaves via the Underground Railroad.

The trailer begins with a frenetic Harriet (Cynthia Erivo) running through thick forests in order to escape from her slave-owner. While on the run, she encounters a man on a bridge and declares that she would rather die than be captured again, before plunging into the choppy river.

As a new dawn descends over her, she is told by abolitionist William Still (Leslie Odom Jr.) that she has waded 100 miles to freedom all by herself. He offers her an opportunity to start fresh, and asks her if she would like to rechristen herself. Born Araminta Ross, she names herself Harriet Tubman.

Her life as a free woman flourishes, but she recognises that many others like her are still groveling under the burden of slavery. "I will give every last drop of blood in my veins until this monster called slavery is dead," she declares, as she heads back to her home town.

Lemmons co-wrote the script for Harriet with Gregory Allen Howard. The film also stars Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles and Janelle Monáe in supporting roles.

Harriet will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 November.

Watch the trailer here.

Be free or die. Watch the official trailer for #HARRIET, the unbelievable true story of Harriet Tubman. In theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/HcSUX4ZkAA — Harriet Film (@HarrietFilm) July 23, 2019

