Oscars 2019: Twitter is unhappy with Green Book win, cheers for Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's performance

The Oscars 2019 was unusual in many ways: there was no host for the first time in 30 years; viewers are still reeling from the snubs and the surprises.

From Green Book taking home the Best Picture award to Rami Malek's winning the Best Actor trophy for Bohemian Rhapsody, netizens seemed to be shocked at many points during the ceremony. Twitter had a slew of reactions to what happened during the biggest night of Hollywood. Here’s a quick roundup of the biggest moments from the biggest night for them movies:

Twitterati poke fun at 'hostless' Oscars

Hey look, it’s three people who should’ve hosted the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tht6hTedA0 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 25, 2019

"This is fine, but it would be so much better if it were interspersed with a host doing multiple unfunny, overlong bits." — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 25, 2019

We’re nearly an hour into this show and I don’t miss an Oscars host whatsoever. The focus has been on the films, where it should be. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 25, 2019

This hostless Oscars is like the part of The Office where Michael Scott left and they hadn't hired a new boss yet and it turned out everybody worked better without a boss at all. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 25, 2019

Green Book's Best Picture win has Twitter divided

Me being happy for Mahershala Ali while continuing to hate Green Book. pic.twitter.com/Kv0YJQVhMY — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 25, 2019

Remember when Green Book won Best Picture? Man, that choice did not age well. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 25, 2019

* green book wins as best movie at the #oscars * the whole world:pic.twitter.com/DwdHrLOHZe — αℓє ⎊ (@bannerswinter) February 25, 2019

Green Book just beat The Favourite in Best Original Screenplay so grab your torches and pitchforks we're rioting tonight, ladies #Oscars — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) February 25, 2019

it’s not too late to do the La La Land envelope thing! people will roll with it! — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 25, 2019

According to the Associated Press reporter Andrew Dalton, director Spike Lee also had a mixed reaction towards the win.

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek's best actor honour gets mixed reactions

they dubbed Freddie Mercury’s voice into every singing sequence, please never forget this — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) February 25, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody literally just got an Academy Award for sound editing for putting Queen songs in a Queen movie — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 25, 2019

I like him as an actor, but we will look back upon Rami Malek's Oscar for BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY with extraordinary bemusement. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek wins. He’s really had a crazy couple of years. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 25, 2019

Olivia Colman's 'excruciatingly funny' speech leaves a mark

Can Olivia Colman please give every #Oscar acceptance speech? One of my all time favorites: sweet, sincere, gracious, excruciatingly funny #BestActress pic.twitter.com/zBaBpD6DGU — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's performance elicits *many* reactions

I will never have as much chemistry with anyone as much as Actual Fake Couple Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga do. #oscars — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga is the only person in history to win a Golden Globe, a Grammy, a BAFTA, and an Oscar in a single year #Oscars — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 25, 2019

Me watching Bradley Cooper and lady gaga bring the ceremony to it's knees like #Oscars #Shallow pic.twitter.com/s4U06OnwXz — OfficialWilly2.0 (@therealwill17) February 25, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 13:16:03 IST