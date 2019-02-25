You are here:

Oscars 2019: Twitter is unhappy with Green Book win, cheers for Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's performance

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 13:16:03 IST

The Oscars 2019 was unusual in many ways: there was no host for the first time in 30 years; viewers are still reeling from the snubs and the surprises.

From Green Book taking home the Best Picture award to Rami Malek's winning the Best Actor trophy for Bohemian Rhapsody, netizens seemed to be shocked at many points during the ceremony. Twitter had a slew of reactions to what happened during the biggest night of Hollywood. Here’s a quick roundup of the biggest moments from the biggest night for them movies:

Twitterati poke fun at 'hostless' Oscars

Green Book's Best Picture win has Twitter divided

According to the Associated Press reporter Andrew Dalton, director Spike Lee also had a mixed reaction towards the win.

Rami Malek's best actor honour gets mixed reactions

Olivia Colman's 'excruciatingly funny' speech leaves a mark

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's performance elicits *many* reactions

