Oscars 2019: Green Book wins Best Picture as Roma takes home three awards; see full list of winners

The 91st Academy Awards, were presented on 24 February night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The hostless ceremony ended with historic wins and significant reflections on diversity and inclusivity, as movie stars from across the world brought Old Hollywood alive with their red-carpet fashion.

Below is the full list of winners from the Oscars 2019:

Best Picture: Green Book

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Foreign language film: Mexico’s Roma

Original screenplay: Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song: 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score: Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

Documentary feature: Free Solo

Makeup and hairstyling: Vice

Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Production design: Black Panther

Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Film Editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Animated short film: Bao

Documentary short subject: Period. End of Sentence

Visual effects: First Man

Live action short film: Skin

