Oscars 2019: Green Book wins Best Picture as Roma takes home three awards; see full list of winners
The 91st Academy Awards, were presented on 24 February night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The hostless ceremony ended with historic wins and significant reflections on diversity and inclusivity, as movie stars from across the world brought Old Hollywood alive with their red-carpet fashion.
Below is the full list of winners from the Oscars 2019:
Best Picture: Green Book
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Foreign language film: Mexico’s Roma
Original screenplay: Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Original Song: 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Score: Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
Documentary feature: Free Solo
Makeup and hairstyling: Vice
Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Production design: Black Panther
Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Film Editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Animated short film: Bao
Documentary short subject: Period. End of Sentence
Visual effects: First Man
Live action short film: Skin
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 09:50:13 IST